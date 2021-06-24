When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, June 21, in person, with members Idette Groff, Todd Shertzer, Michael Talley and Lisa Whitacre absent.

What happened: The board approved the 2021-22 final budget, which includes a 2.28% tax increase. The increase will cost the average homeowner an additional $69 per year in taxes. The board also suspended the $15 per capita tax for the upcoming year. The board has suspended this tax annually since 2016.

Background: At the June 14 board meeting, Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher shared that because of changes in revenue, the deficit is lower than originally projected. Since the board had already planned to dedicate $600,000 of the district’s fund balance to offset the deficit, Heverly Flesher gave board members the option to continue to use that money and reduce the planned tax increase from 3%. Board members chose to lower the tax increase.

Lead testing: Ken Johnson, director of operations, reported on lead testing in the elementary buildings’ water completed by Pure Test labs in Myerstown. All results came back within the normal range except for one sample at Smoketown Elementary, which was twice the limit. Johnson said that faucet is now turned off. The plumber will examine the pipe and make repairs as needed. Afterward, the water will be retested.

Transportation director: As part of a reorganization of the transportation department, the board approved an agreement that will allow the district to share a transportation director with Pequea Valley School District. Dawn Dixon, Pequea Valley’s transportation director, will divide her time equally between the school districts. The Pequea Valley board still needs to approve the agreement, but officials expect Dixon to start working for Conestoga Valley in July.

Quotable: “We actually do a lot of shared transportation right now with both Pequea Valley and Elanco, kind of — we’ll pick your kids up here, you pick ours up there — and try to make things as efficient as possible,” Heverly Flesher said. “So, I think we’re excited on both ends that you know maybe there could be some improvement with that as well.”

Superintendent’s salary: The board approved a 2.5% salary increase for Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski. His updated annual salary is $166,919.

What’s next: The board will hold only one meeting next month at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Harry W. Wirth Administration Center.