When: School board meeting, June 20, with Brad Dillman absent.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the 2022-23 final budget, which includes a 3.4% tax increase. The increase will cost the average homeowner $105 more per year in taxes.

By the numbers: The district’s total revenue will be $88.85 million, and expenses will be $89.86 million. That leaves a deficit of $1.01 million. The district will make up the difference by using $931,604 from its fund balance and $85,159 from funds officials expect to receive through grant money.

One-time reduction: Despite the tax increase, at the June 13 meeting, Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher said homeowners will receive a one-time reduction in tax bills this year, due to state gaming revenue.

Moving company: Ken Johnson, director of operations for facilities, presented two estimates for companies to move the contents of the current middle school to the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School building. The board voted to approve Wayne Moving & Storage Co. with an estimate of $48,500. Katie Meier, public relations director, said by email June 21 that the move will tentatively take place at the end of July or beginning of August.

Leola principal: The board approved the hiring of Taylor Alouisa as the new Leola Elementary principal, replacing Colleen Pavlovec, who is retiring. Alouisa was hired last year as the assistant principal at both Fritz and Smoketown elementaries; she has been serving as the interim principal at Smoketown.

Administrators’ compensation: The board voted to give Heverly Flesher and Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski a 3% salary increase. Heverly Flesher’s updated salary is $142,843 and Zuilkoski’s is $171,927.

Board comments: Vice President Philip Benigno said he and board member Michael Talley would like to discuss the interscholastic athletics policy at a future meeting. Talley said Hempfield just reviewed their athletic policy with regards to transgender athletes. While Conestoga Valley doesn’t currently have any requests by transgender athletes to be included on a team, Talley said he and Benigno “want to bring it up earlier for the review, get ahead of the curve, etc.”

What’s next: President Idette Groff said if a board member requests to discuss something at a meeting, she will add it to the agenda, unless it isn’t a current issue for the district. If it is not a current issue, she’ll see if the rest of the board wishes to discuss it. Other board members indicated their desire to discuss the athletics policy, so officials will add it to the July 18 agenda.