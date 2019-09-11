When: School board meeting, Sept. 9.
What happened: Board members reviewed and discussed an application for a new charter school in the district.
Background: TLC Leadership Charter School, affiliated with the Montgomery County-based Lincoln Center for Family & Youth, would serve up to 200 students with special needs including anxiety, depression and various mental health issues.
Board discussion: The board discussed no less than 27 criteria for the application, voicing concerns about curriculum, finances and more. Several members suggested the charter school has not shown the presence of “sustainable support” from the community according to the criteria. “I don’t see the support,” said board member Merle Esh, “but I do see the need for special education services.”
Quotable: “I feel like (the applicant’s) target audience was not us,” board President Todd Shertzer said. Others agreed a presentation by the applicant lacked a focus toward Conestoga Valley.
Next steps: District spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said the board on Sept. 16 will vote whether to accept or reject the application submitted by the TLC Charter School.