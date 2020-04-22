When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: With contractors in place, bids accepted and the majority of state and local requirements met, the school board is now faced with a new, difficult decision — how and when to move forward with the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

Why it’s important: Due to the effects of the pandemic, the board now has budgetary concerns about the $52.7 million project, which was scheduled to start in June. CFO Phyllis Heverly Flesher, at the request of the board, provided three scenarios: hard stop, full steam ahead or tap the brakes to delay the project for up to six months or longer.

Discussion: Led by board President Todd Shertzer, board members deliberated the pros, cons and unknowns of the three scenarios presented by Flesher. The board agreed additional information is needed to project revenues, expenses and the impact on the community prior to any decision being made.

Other: The completion of Brownstown Elementary School renovations, which were stopped midstream in March, are considered critical — the roof replacement, exterior envelope work and the HVAC system. Board members verbally agreed April 14 to allow current contractors, who volunteer to return to the work site, to complete renovations.

What’s next: The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 11. Topics include tightening of the 2020-21 school budget and the status of the new middle school project. A link is posted on the district website 10 minutes prior to a meeting. There were 22 virtual attendees at the April 20 meeting. Individuals who want to address the board about a specific agenda item must contact board Secretary Denise Martin at least four hours prior to the meeting.