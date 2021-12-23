When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Conestoga Valley officials gave a preliminary presentation on the 2022-23 budget. Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher announced that the Act 1 index for 2022-23 is 3.4%; therefore, the district cannot raise taxes above that amount. Currently the district’s millage rate is 14.4739. The highest the district could increase it would be to 14.9660 without taking advantage of exceptions granted by the state. The maximum property tax rate equates to $1,496.60 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Background: Heverly Flesher also explained that while most local districts receive one-third of their budget from the state, CV receives only 20% of its budget from state revenue. The rest of the budget must come from local sources.

Capital expenses: Director of Operations Ken Johnson walked board members through a list of capital expenditures they will need to approve in January so officials can request bids. The largest expense will be the high school track renovation for $330,000.

Technology expenses: Director of Technology Josh Appleby reported on the district’s 2021 technology purchases before giving a 2022 estimate. He said this year the district purchased 1,320 new iPads for fifth- through eighth-graders. The technology department also implemented Securly, a content filtering and monitoring program, as well as a new help desk ticketing system. In 2022-23, Appleby hopes to replace iPads for all high school students and staff.

Leola architect: The board approved Marotta/Main Architects for the Leola Elementary School renovation project. CV used Marotta/Main for the Brownstown project, which is similar to Leola, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said.

Health and safety plan: Zuilkoski presented the health and safety plan approved in July. President Idette Groff said the board will now have time to review it and can decide to make any changes at the Jan. 18 meeting.

Public comments: During the first time for public comment, resident Andrew Brooks spoke in favor of the current health and safety plan. “No one’s ever going to agree on this. This is an issue that has divided our community,” he said. “It’s brought division, chaos, fear. I want to advocate for going forward with hope and optimism.” During the second time for public comment, resident Mike Capka, husband of board member Dianna Wiley Capka, recommended adding a debate class at the high school. He also asked whether the high school has a personal finance class. Groff said he should bring secondary curriculum inquiries to Donovan Mann, assistant to the superintendent for secondary education.