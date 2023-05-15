When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, May 8.

What happened: The board received an update on the proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year, which will be on the agenda for approval at the next board meeting, May 15.

Background: One of the board’s goals for the coming year was to keep any tax increase under 3% even though the state’s Act 1 index would have permitted a tax increase of as much as 4.1%.

Why it’s important: With a tax increase of 2.75%, the new budget shows total expenses of $94.27 million and revenue of $92.28 million. The gap of $1.98 million will be covered by money from the fund balance. Currently, the district tries to keep the fund balance at 18% of expenditures.

Quotable: “The fund balance isn’t going to always be there if we keep having a $2 million deficit,” said Adele Huntzinger, chief finance and operations officer.

The cost: For a homeowner with a property at the average assessed value of $214,280, the 2.75% increase from the current 14.9660 mills to 15.3776 mills results in an $88 tax increase.

What’s next: After the proposed final budget is approved, it will be available for public inspection until final adoption June 19.

Other happenings: During public comment, parents expressed concerns about what they consider extreme misconduct at Smoketown Elementary School, particularly in fourth grade. Parents have been volunteering in classrooms, but the issues continue, according to parent Audrey McClune, who characterized the situation as a chaotic classroom environment. She suggested that discipline as described in the school handbook needs to be applied consistently.

Quotable: “I am pleased to see you come with suggestions, not just concerns,” board President Idette Groff said to McClune after her comments.

District response: In a May 12 phone call, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski noted that McClune has been working successfully with Katie Hernandez, Smoketown’s principal, and Jill Koser, assistant superintendent for elementary education. He believes that although the problem is being handled at the building level, McClune wanted the board to be aware of the situation.