When: Conestoga Valley school board work session and reorganization meeting, Dec. 5, with Mark Gensel and Michael Talley absent.

What happened: The board unanimously elected Idette Groff as president and Mark Gensel as vice president for 2023.

Background: At the Nov. 21 meeting, board members Brad Dillman, Kathleen Trowbridge and Talley, who made up the nominating committee, recommended Groff and Gensel be nominated. The board accepted the committee’s report. No other board members were nominated for these roles.

What’s next: During the Dec. 5 reorganization, Groff announced that the board will increase the responsibilities of the vice president in the coming year.

Policy review: The board reviewed policies dealing with employment, reviews, assignments and transfers. The administration and the Conestoga Valley Education Association recommended deletion of policies involving employment application and references, as the information is included in the policy on employment of district staff. Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said the section specifying that board members can be included in the interview process for administrators was taken out inadvertently. The board recommended adding that back in, specifically stating that a board member will be involved in the final interview. The board will approve the policy updates via the consent agenda at the next meeting.

What’s next: The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Harry W. Wirth Administration Center. Items for discussion on the tentative agenda include the 2023-24 budget, Buckskin Activities Alliance grant approvals and new course proposals for the coming school year.