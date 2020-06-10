When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, June 8.

What happened: Phyllis Heverly Flesher, the district’s chief financial and operations officer, provided board members with a summary of the $73.8 million spending plan for the next school year.

Relief money: The budget contains roughly $1.1 million of revenue from the federal coronavirus relief bill funding to cover expenses related to COVID-19. The district plans to use much of the funding to offset a projected increase next year in transportation expenses and to purchase technology for students in case the district needs to teach remotely again. Funding will also be used to educate staff members on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at schools and provide mental health support to returning students. Other planned expenses include purchasing masks, gloves, thermometers and additional classroom supplies.

Deficit: Even with relief funding and $675,000 in fund balance from retirement and health savings account programs, the budget has an estimated deficit of approximately $725,000. Flesher said the deficit could be funded through a 2.6% property tax increase, tapping into the budgetary reserve and utilizing savings the district obtained through bond refinancing.

Next steps: School board members will vote on the budget during their June 15 meeting.

Other business: Sarah Schaefer, assistant to the superintendent for pupil services, proposed authorizing a three-year contract with Austill’s Rehabilitation Services, a company that provides school districts with occupational and physical therapy services. Schaefer said the company offers high quality services at half the cost of the district’s current contract. The proposed contract will be voted on at the board’s next meeting.