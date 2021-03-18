When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting and community forum and school board meeting, March 15, via YouTube.

What happened: During a community forum held prior to the school board meeting, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski and Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher discussed the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the school district. Conestoga Valley relies heavily on commercial properties as its tax base, and Heverly Flesher said full-service restaurants, retail/clothing and accommodations have all been hit hard by the pandemic. Heverly Flesher also presented the 2021-22 budget, which is not final. The budget includes a deficit of $3.1 million without including the exception to the Act 1 index the district has applied for.

Background: Heverly Flesher and Zuilkoski gave an overview of revenue and expenses with the highest percentage of expenses going to salaries and benefits. The district hopes to reduce special education costs by bringing some students back to be educated within the district rather than through Intermediate Unit 13 or other school districts. Zuilkoski also discussed the ongoing expense of cybercharter schools. The district has increased cybercharter costs by 71% in the last year, which Zuilkoski said translates to a half-million dollar increase.

Quotable: “Just some facts: no matter what it says on radio, television, in the Giant Center, around the big ring, they’re (cybercharter schools) not free. They are funded by you the local taxpayer,” Zuilkoski said. “Their academic performance ranks in the bottom percentile when compared to public schools, and you can go to the futurereadypa.org website to see that.”

Federal relief money: The federal government has dedicated money over the last few months be sent to schools; however, there are stipulations to use that money. Heverly Flesher said the district can’t count on that money year after year, so the district will likely use it on short-term expenses.

Community: No community members attended the forum in person. By the morning after the forum, 76 had watched it online.

Graduation date: The graduation date was set for June 4. It has yet to be determined where and in what format graduation will be held.

Homeless students: School social workers Carla DiClemente and Katie Reiff gave an update on the services their department provides, including the impact of COVID-19 on students in need. The number of homeless students in the district is 89, which is lower than previous years, likely due to the national moratorium on evictions.