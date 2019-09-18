When: School board meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: The school board discussed ongoing construction at Brownstown Elementary and crowding at Fritz Elementary. Board member Julia Reed commended new Fritz principal Michelle Trasborg, noting the school is becoming crowded. “We are bursting at that school,” Reed said. Superintendent David Zuilkoski said families are moving disproportionately into the Fritz Elementary area.
District statement: “We have seen more families move into the Fritz area, which has increased our numbers in that school over the past few years,” district spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said in response to questions about enrollment at Fritz. “However, after the construction of the new middle school, we will be moving sixth grade out of all of our elementary schools and into the middle school, which will help alleviate this.”
Construction: Board members approved a request for a change order for just under $5,000 for work at Brownstown Elementary school, in order to match brick work in fill-in areas. Board member Merle Esh commended staff for handling the transition at the school well. “It’s encouraging. … Everyone is maintaining a great attitude,” said Esh, adding that the temporary classrooms are impressive.
Why it’s important: Conestoga Valley school board members have approved a plan for a new middle school — to relieve the pressure at the existing elementary schools — and renovations to multiple elementary schools. Details are available on the district website.
Timeline: A district fact sheet shows that the work at Brownstown Elementary will be done for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
— Justin Stoltzfus, LNP Correspondent