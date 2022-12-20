When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Dec 12, with Philip Benigno, Dianna Capka and Michael Talley absent.

What happened: Adele Huntzinger, acting finance and operations director, gave a presentation on key factors related to the 2023-24 budget. Huntzinger shared that Conestoga Valley’s Act 1 index will be 4.1%, which is the highest the district could raise taxes.

Background: In the past, CV has qualified for exceptions to raise taxes above the index, but the district will not qualify for any exceptions in 2023-24, Huntzinger said.

By the numbers: If the board decides to raise taxes to the 4.1% index, that would translate to an increase of 0.6136 mills. For a homeowner whose residence is assessed at $214,280, that would mean an additional $131 in taxes per year barring any homestead exclusion.

What’s next: Because the district cannot seek exceptions, it can opt out of the accelerated budget process, which the board indicated it will likely do. This will give staff more time to prepare the budget. However, administration will still bring monthly updates to the board, Huntzinger said.

Capital improvements: Ken Johnson, operations director for facilities, gave a presentation regarding anticipated capital improvement updates in the 2023-24 school year. Some of the expenses include recoating of roof areas at Brownstown Elementary not covered in the recent building project for $550,000, roof work at Leola Elementary for $310,000, a continuation of exterior insulation finish system repairs and recoating at the high school for $250,000 and roof restoration at the high school for $250,000.

Buckskin Activities Alliance: The board voted to approve grant awards by the Buckskin Activities Alliance. BAA President Shelly Myers presented information about the grants, which include 12 golf bags for the golf team at $1995, a portable water drinking system and camcorder for the boys lacrosse team at $480 and $1294 respectively and a wireless headset system for the football team at $5250.

Student parking fees: CV High School Principal Michael Smith shared that his principal leadership committee, comprising 13 class officers, made a recommendation to reduce the student parking fee from $75 per year to $40 per year starting in 2023-24. At the Sept. 22 board meeting, resident Charles Sensenig questioned why the fee was so high compared to other districts, which ranged from free to $60. The board asked Smith to look into the issue. Smith said the fee used to help cover the cost of the school’s school resource officer, but that cost will now be included in the district’s budget.

Assistant principal resignation: The board approved a personnel report that included the resignation of Dave Dunsavage, a high school assistant principal, effective Feb. 7. Dunsavage is leaving to take a position at Donegal School District, spokesperson Katie O’Dell said by email Dec. 13.