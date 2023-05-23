When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, May 15.

What happened: The board approved the proposed final budget, which includes a 2.75% tax increase.

Background: The latest version of the budget was reviewed at the board’s May 8 meeting. The budget includes expenses at $94.27 million and revenue at $92.28 million. Even with the tax increase, there remains a gap of $1.98 million, which will be covered by money from the district’s fund balance.

Why it’s important: Keeping the tax increase under 3% was one of the school board’s goals for this year.

The cost: For a homeowner with a property at the average assessed value of $214,280, the 2.75% increase from the current 14.9660 mills to 15.3776 mills results in an $88 tax increase.

What’s next: The budget will be advertised and available for inspection until final approval at the June board meeting.

Other happenings: This was the final board meeting for Superintendent David Zuilkoski, who is retiring and moving to South Carolina. He has been with the district since 2016. In his time as superintendent his mantra has been “every child, every day, no exceptions.” The board voted to officially name the district’s virtual school in his honor as the David Zuilkoski Center of Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy.