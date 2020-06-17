When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, June 15.

What happened: Members approved a 2020-21 final $73.8 million budget that calls for a 2.6% increase, the district’s Act 1 limit.

Impact: This boosts the millage rate by 0.3586 mills, from 13.7940 mills to 14.1526 mills and enlarges the annual bill for the average single-family residence assessed at $213,018 by $76.

Background: The district anticipates receiving about $1.1 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill, which will support technology and additional transportation costs for the new school year. Although the district plans to use $675,000 from retirement and pension reserves, the district predicts a budget deficit of about $722,549. The district will balance the budget using debt financing and reserves.

Administration: Due to COVID-19 and the “budget crisis,” both Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski and Chief Financial and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher agreed to take a pay freeze for the 2020-21 school year. They earn $162,847 and $135,300, respectively.

Other tax: Members agreed to suspend the district per capita tax of $15.

Meeting: The board will meet next tentatively in-person at 7 p.m. July 20 at 2110 Horseshoe Road. The building is directly in front of the high school. Check the district website ahead of time. Individuals who want to address the board about a specific agenda item must contact board Secretary Denise Martin at least four hours prior to the meeting.