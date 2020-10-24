When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: The board approved designating budget surpluses to future needs in the district.

Why: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district saved about $2 million in the 2019-20 school year in transportation, contracted services, utilities and supply expenses.

Background: State guidelines restrict how much money school districts can maintain in their piggy banks to 8% of their budgets. Much of the surplus is funding the hiring of six new teachers and additional Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy expenses. The district intends to use $460,997 in reserves from bond refinancing to balance the 2020-21 budget.

Quotable: “The 2020-21 fiscal year already has and will continue to see increased COVID-19 expenditures for which the savings accrued in 2019-20 will be used,” said Phyllis Heverly Flesher, chief financial and operations officer, when reached by email after the meeting. “The district has spent money on technology needs to meet remote/virtual learning demand, additional staffing, PPE and more. As COVID-19 and its associated expenditures remain a moving target, the district is continually monitoring district needs and associated costs as they relate to COVID-19.”

Budget: At next month’s meetings, district officials will present ideas on trimming costs and review curricula for the future 2021-22 budget.

Next: The board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the large group instruction room at Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road. The public can attend or watch it livestream from the district website.