When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: An independent auditor handed the district a clean bill of financial health for the 2019-20 school year.

Quotable: In the district’s 2019-20 financial records, the annual auditor’s report found, “no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses.”

Federal programs: The audit also examined Title 1 and uncovered “no significant weaknesses.”

Background: The district spent about $2.28 million less than budgeted for the 2019-20 school year. Due to school closings in the spring because of COVID-19, the district suspended substitute teacher costs. Transportation costs dropped, and the district did not need to order many supplies and services because the buildings were not open. The district saved money further by not filling several positions, according to a presentation by the auditing firm BBD LLP, of Philadelphia.

Why it matters: The district plans to use about $1.7 million in surplus to offset this year’s expected increase in expenses related to COVID-19, said Phyllis Heverly Flesher, chief financial and operations officer.

Next: The district invites the community to an open forum at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16, followed by a school board meeting at the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road. The public can watch it livestream from the district website.