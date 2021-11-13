When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Nov. 8, in-person and via livestream with board member Lisa Whitacre absent.

What happened: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher asked for approval for the next phase in the elementary school renovation process. Part of this process involves the district and K&W Designing Environments working with Upper Leacock Township to present plans and get approval to move forward with the Leola Elementary School renovations.

What’s next: The board will approve this step at next at the Nov. 15 meeting via the consent agenda. Katie Meier, public relations director, said later that construction on Leola will begin in June 2022, if all goes as planned.

New curriculum: Jill Koser, assistant to the superintendent for elementary education, asked for approval of a $10,950 contract with Intermediate Unit 13 to help select a new K-8 English language arts curriculum. The district will use federal pandemic relief funds to purchase the curriculum. The board will also vote on this item at the next meeting via the consent agenda.

Sports and extracurricular photos: Heverly Flesher reported on the district’s dissatisfaction with Lifetouch’s sports and extracurricular picture packages. With solicitor Bob Frankhouser’s guidance, Conestoga Valley will send Lifetouch a notice with the anticipation of ending their contract two years early. CV has received several complaints about the packages, Heverly Flesher said.

Superintendent’s comments: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski addressed the statewide mask mandate in schools, noting Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement earlier that day that mask wearing will become a local decision on Jan. 17. No community members spoke during the public comment time about this or any other issue.

Big night: The public will be offered a tour of the newly renovated Brownstown Elementary at 6 p.m. Nov. 15, followed by a community forum at 6:30 to discuss federal pandemic relief funds. The school board will meet at 7 p.m. at Brownstown after the tour and forum.