When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Nov. 21.

What happened: After a 50-minute discussion about the interscholastic athletics policy, specifically regarding transgender athletes, the board agreed to postpone the discussion until the Jan. 10 meeting.

Background: In June, board member Michael Talley announced that he and Vice President Philip Benigno wanted to discuss the district’s policy for transgender athletes to “get ahead of the curve,” even though the district hasn’t had any requests from transgender athletes to be included on a team. The board started the discussion at the July meeting but tabled it to further research federal and state law. Board members Mark Gensel, Philip Hurst and Talley have shared their desire to revise the policy so that transgender students must play on the team that aligns with their sex at birth. President Idette Groff has indicated she would like to wait until a ruling comes from the federal government regarding changes to Title IX related to gender identity and athletics. At the Nov. 21 meeting, Talley said he felt the board should make changes to the policy now. But he agreed to table the discussion until January in case the law provides more guidance by then. Regardless, he said the board needs to take action at that time.

Board comments: “These are the issues (safety and fair competition) that concern me the most about allowing transgender students in,” Groff said. “I don’t know how to balance those with the rights of transgender students.” Board member Diane Martin said, “I just don’t see it bigger picture-wise making sense,” about changing the policy. She expressed a concern that if the board does pass a policy requiring students to play on teams that align with their sex at birth, then those students could appeal, and the district would use taxpayer money on legal fees.

What’s next: If the board chooses to make changes to the policy at the January meeting, legal counsel will have to review the policy before it is finalized, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said. The district would not implement the policy until the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent comments: “I think there are a lot of nuances. I don’t want minds made up. I want a growth mindset when we have that discussion in January,” Zuilkoski said. “It’s not just chromosomes. We’re dealing with children here.”

Public comment: Groff asked if the district knows where its constituents stand on the matter. Talley said individuals he has talked to are in favor of revising the policy. “No one is here like Manheim Township or Hempfield,” he said, referring to the crowds at those board meetings when the issue was discussed. Resident Diane Tyson was the only member of the public to address the board on the issue. “In the last year, I’ve seen no evidence at all that there’s any problem with the current 123 (athletics) policy,” she said. “I just worry this is not the best use of your time and your energy and possibly my tax dollars. I encourage you strongly as a board to focus on education issues, not political issues.”

Nominating committee: Board members Brad Dillman, Kathleen Trowbridge and Talley, who made up the nominating committee, recommended that Groff be nominated for president and Gensel for vice president for 2023. The board accepted the committee’s report but will not make a final decision until the Dec. 5 reorganization meeting.

Public comment: Resident Elizabeth Rickard, who identified herself as a member of the Facebook group Conestoga Valley Stands Up, spoke about her group’s concerns with construction delays, inconveniences and what she claimed were safety issues with the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

District response: When asked by phone Nov. 22 to respond to Rickard’s comments, Zuilkoski said Rickard reiterated the concerns reported on in the Nov. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline Watchdog article, which the administration addressed.