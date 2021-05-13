When: Conestoga Valley School District board meeting via YouTube, May 10.

What happened: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher gave a presentation on the district’s 2021-22 proposed final budget, which calls for a 3% tax increase, the highest amount allowed by the state without seeking an exception. For the average homeowner whose property is assessed at $213,018, that translates to an increase of $91 per year in taxes.

Background: The proposed final budget leaves a deficit of $2.89 million, which officials plan to offset using $832,601 from federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, $1.45 million from the tax increase and $600,000 from the district’s fund balance. Local sources represent 74% of the district’s revenue, including retail businesses, hotels and restaurants, all of which have been hit hard by the pandemic. Additionally, the district has not seen growth in taxable assessed property values, Heverly Flesher said. And, as of now, the state has not committed to increasing basic education funding for 2021-22. Board member Idette Groff stressed the need for school board members to petition the state for more funding and to advocate against requiring districts to funnel money to cybercharter schools.

Library books: Heverly Flesher said the district will fund new books for school libraries after a moratorium last year. Groff requested the library budgets receive double the money for books to make up for last year. Vice President Dana Mead agreed with Groff’s request.

Quotable: “A soft spot in my heart is library,” Groff said. “For me, it’s the heart of our educational system. As we go over final numbers, I’d appreciate if you’d consider making some of that up.”

What’s next: The school board will adopt a final proposed budget at the May 17 meeting. The final budget will be passed in June.

Activities grants: Connie Feeser, president of the Buckskin Boosters Activities Alliance, a consortium that provides alternative funding for extracurricular activities, presented a list of grants that will be funded this year. Items the boosters will fund include a new batting cage for the softball and junior varsity baseball teams, a seven-man football sled, two shooting machines for the girls and boys basketball teams, and mirrors on stands for the drama department.