When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Aug. 16, in person with board members Philip Benigno and Diane Martin attending via Zoom.

What happened: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski reiterated Conestoga Valley will not require students and employees to wear masks during the school day under the district’s health and safety plan. Zuilkoski said as the start of school gets closer, he has received suggestions from both sides of the issue, but that wearing a mask at school will be an individual decision. Taking the opposite position, Conestoga Valley Education Association President Tara Flick, a biology teacher at the high school, spoke in favor of requiring students and staff to wear masks. She said she was making this request for the unvaccinated, including students under the age of 12.

Quotable: “As we have learned in this pandemic period, things can change very quickly. And this delta variant is more dangerous,” Flick said. “I’m asking the board to consider that in a vote that you could literally be saving someone’s life.”

Board comments: Board member Lisa Whitacre said she thinks most people agree the district should have as many students in school as possible for in-person learning, but part of the way CV was able to do that last year was by requiring masks and social distancing. While she acknowledged the board voted on the health and safety plan earlier this summer, she said the number of COVID-19 cases has increased since then. Whitacre said, “The use of masks may be a prudent and proactive measure.” Board member Idette Groff said she is especially worried about students under the age of 12 who cannot get vaccinated. “I think we have to be ready to turn on a dime with this,” Groff said. “I take our responsibility to keep those kids safe very seriously.”

Public comments: Of the approximately 35 residents who attended the meeting, four spoke during the public comment period. Andrew Brooks, Kelly Miller, Tracy Burkholder and Kate Hostetter spoke out against requiring students to wear masks. Both Brooks and Miller have made similar comments at previous board meetings. Hostetter said she is “not an anti-vaxxer by any means,” but she doesn’t want her kindergartner to have to wear a mask.

Quotable: “I think this has so many effects on kids we will see down the road that we don’t see now,” Hostetter said.

What’s next: The board made no changes to the health and safety plan at the meeting. The board will meet next at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.