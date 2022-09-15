When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Sept. 12, with board member Philip Hurst absent.

What happened: School board members discussed whether the district should be involved in a multitownship initiative to form a parks and recreation commission.

Background: The initiative, led by a committee of representatives from East Lampeter and Upper Leacock townships, has been in the works since 2015. Committee member Diane Tyson said West Earl Township was invited but declined. Conestoga Valley was originally involved; the committee included the district’s name on a grant application. That grant, which funded a recreation consultant, runs out in December, and the committee is asking for a commitment from the school district.

Public comment: “This is not anything weird,” Tyson said. “I mean, we (the school district) are kind of an anomaly that we’re not part of a recreation association.”

Board discussion: The committee requested a school board member attend the next meeting; however, no school board members could commit. Due to lack of board representation and cost, board members agreed they are not interested in becoming involved in the initiative. President Idette Groff asked Tyson if the commission could move forward without the district’s support. Tyson said she will look into it.

What’s next: The board will vote on whether to withdraw from the initiative at their Sept. 19 meeting.

Professional development: At next week’s meeting, the board will approve a contract for $10,500 via the consent agenda for professional development with Dyane Carerre Consulting LLC for the district’s elementary emotional support teachers, three of whom are new this year.

Batting cage: The board approved a new baseball/softball batting cage funded by a grant from the Buckskin Activities Alliance at a total cost of $45,599. The cage cost is $39,099, and the prep work will cost $6,500.

Middle school construction: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski announced that the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School has passed inspection, and teachers can move in shortly. In-person learning for students will be extended at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and the old middle school until Sept. 23. Board members said there is still work to be done when students are moved in, but the educational pods are completed.

Public comment: Resident Charles Sensenig questioned why a student parking pass at Conestoga Valley High School costs $75. Sensenig researched the cost of parking passes at other local school districts and found a range of free to $60. Groff said a representative from the board or administration will look into it and get back to him.