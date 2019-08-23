When: School board meeting, Aug. 19.
What happened: Last-minute enrollments led the district to approve the hiring of two additional kindergarten teachers, one at Smoketown Elementary School and another at Brownstown Elementary School.
Background: The two affected grade levels have class sizes nearing 25 students per class, which is above the district guideline. The use of two additional full-time teaching staff will allow the schools to lower the class sizes.
Next steps: Substitutes will be used in these positions for the start of the new school year as the district interviews teachers.
LGH contract: The school board voted to approve a corporate wellness service agreement with Lancaster General Hospital in which the acute care hospital will “provide certain employee wellness services to (the district) and its employees.” The full text of the contract is available on the district website.