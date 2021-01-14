When: Conestoga Valley School board meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Board members learned the 2021-22 preliminary budget shows a deficit of about $6 million, mainly because property values decreased and amusement tax revenues are projected to stay low, explained Phyllis Heverly Flesher, the district’s chief finance and operations manager. In addition, the pandemic has increased district costs, including more money for health care, retirements and cybercharter tuition. The new budget calls for $71.29 million in revenues with $77.22 million in expenses.

Quotable: “I would say that our preliminary budget is just that, preliminary; and certainly not our final budget,” board President Todd Shertzer said in an email after the meeting. "As you can see, our preliminary budget and the whole process has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. All that being said, I trust our administrators to deliver a final budget that is manageable and with minimal impact to our tax base.”

Still unknown: Budget dollar amounts are still changing. For instance, the district doesn’t know the total number of staff retiring at the end of the year or how many new employees will be hired.

Quotable: “It’s too early to know what impact the deficit will have on our district because it’s still too early to tell what the actual deficit will be,” Flesher explained in an email after the meeting. “We are waiting on official numbers from the recently passed federal legislation and we similarly need to wait to see what the governor proposes as part of the commonwealth budget.”

Other business: School District Resource Officer Heather Wallman updated board members on student and community activities during the past year. Wallman noted a decline in arrests from 14 in 2019 to five in 2020. Crime in the district has dropped from 181 incidents last year to 114 this year, she said.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19. Board members may adopt the preliminary budget then, with final approval scheduled for June 21.