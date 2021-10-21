When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Oct. 18, in-person and via livestream. (Board member Diana Rodriguez was absent.)

What happened: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher presented an end-of-year overview of the 2020-21 budget in preparation for the auditor’s report to the board next month. Administrators expected a $1.4 million deficit but ended the year with $200,000 in the black. Heverly Flesher said this was due to several factors, including real estate taxes and earned income tax coming in higher than expected. Expenses that were higher than expected included tuition for cybercharter schools and funding for general supplies, including software services for the Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy.

Construction update: Fred Kendall from Abacus Construction Management LLC said the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School is 50% complete. Workers are now closing in the building in time for winter. The project is 150 days behind schedule, but Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said it will be ready for the 2022-23 school year.

Public comments: Resident Mark Gensel, who has spoken at recent board meetings against the mask mandate, had several questions. Gensel asked whether the district adopted the 2020 national sex education guidelines. He claimed the guidelines have “a much more progressive view that a lot of the community don’t agree with as far as what’s being taught to the children, particularly with all this stuff with gender identity and stuff like that.” He added, “Obviously that’s a divisive progressive idea that not everybody’s on board with yet, so to already have that being implemented as far as sex guidelines go in schools has a lot of us very concerned.”

Board comments: Board member Idette Groff said questions about educational programs should be directed to administrators, department heads and the superintendent. Board members didn’t answer Gensel’s question specifically, but board member Michael Talley said parents always have a choice to opt out of sex education for their children.

Follow-up: When contacted by phone later in the week, Zuilkoski said administrators will follow up with Gensel to address his questions.

Anti-mask comments: Also during the public comment period, resident Aaron Fisher talked about how he and his wife completed the 504 process to allow his child to be exempt from masking. He said, “The mask coming off my child has made a huge difference.” He asked when the mask mandate would be lifted, but board members couldn’t answer that and said it should be addressed with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.