When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, April 17.

What happened: The board heard a presentation from the district’s social workers, in which they noted increasing needs among students.

Background: The district employs three social workers, one each for the elementary, middle school and high school. The social workers work with students who have a variety of needs, including homelessness, foster care, mental health and behavioral issues.

Needs: Each Christmas season, the social workers solicit donations from the community for students in need. This year they provided gifts, including gift cards ranging from $50 to $250, to 515 children in 221 families.

Quotable: “When services in the community are lacking or unavailable, the school becomes the hub,” said Jena Mable, social worker at the middle school. “It’s an unwritten or assumed expectation that the schools will take care of them.”

Athletics policy: Among a list of policies the board approved on a second reading was the interscholastic athletics policy. A new paragraph in the policy states that when the PIAA defers to the school district regarding student participation, decisions shall be made jointly by the superintendent, building principal and athletic director. Decisions shall incorporate but not be limited to consideration of student safety, fairness of competition, and counsel of the district solicitor.

Voting: Board member Philip Hurst voted against the policy on the first reading last month and again on the second reading. President Idette Groff noted that at this time the Pennsylvania law is not clear how sports should be structured regarding transgender students.

Quotable: “As long as the law is not settled, we are not at (legal) risk,” Groff said. “Our protection is our policy.”