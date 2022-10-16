When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Oct. 10, with Philip Benigno and Brad Dillman absent.

What happened: During a 2021-22 budget wrap-up presentation, Adele Huntzinger, director of finance, announced that the district had a $2.3 million budgetary surplus last year.

By the numbers: Conestoga Valley expected to have a $600,500 deficit; however, the district’s earned income tax was $1 million over budget, realty transfer tax was $494,000 over budget, and basic education subsidy was $520,600 over budget. Salaries and benefits were $324,000 under budget, and purchased services were $471,400 under budget.

Background: Huntzinger explained that the surplus was funneled into the unassigned fund balance; however, the unassigned fund balance cannot exceed 8% of the district’s budgeted expenses for 2022-23, which it currently does. Huntzinger suggested moving the funds to the capital reserve fund. Money in capital reserve cannot be used for general operating expenses but must be used for capital costs, such as construction, equipment purchases and other maintenance items. Another option would be to put the money in assigned fund balances in the general fund, which could then be used for educational expenses, Huntzinger said.

Quotable: “Part of my problem is when we did budget this year, there were a number of staffing issues that were being sort of cut short that I want to make sure there’s money for next year,” said President Idette Groff. “I don’t know that I would want all this to go straight into a restricted fund (capital reserve) like that.”

What’s next: The board directed Huntzinger to divide the money between the capital reserve fund and assigned fund balances in the general fund. The board will approve this via the consent agenda at the Oct. 17 meeting.

Change order: Ken Johnson, operations director for facilities, asked the board to approve a change order for the renovation of the old Gerald G. Huesken Middle School building to become Smoketown Elementary in the amount of a $111,800 credit. The credit is due to the district pre-paying the mechanical contractor, Myco Mechanical, for the project’s mechanical equipment. The original cost for the equipment was $4.8 million, but with the change order, the equipment will cost $4.69 million. The board will approve the change order via the consent agenda Oct. 17.