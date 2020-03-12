When: Conestoga Valley school board work session, March 9.

What happened: The district is saving over $2 million after it put the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School project up to another round of bidding. The new bid came in at $52.60 million, or approximately 5% below the original bid of $55.34 million, according to school administrators and architects.

What’s next: The lowest bidder was Boro Construction from King of Prussia. Members will vote on whether to accept this bid at their March 16 meeting.

Background: Costs for the new middle school were initially estimated at $48 million before bids were received. After the board voted unanimously to reject the original bid in October, they tried changing aspects of the plan to cut costs, but without success. Administrators and architects were asked to rework the bid proposal and again request bids.