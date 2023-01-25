When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Jan. 17, with Mark Gensel and Philip Hurst absent.

What happened: Five Conestoga Valley residents spoke up during the public comment time about the district’s athletic policy that the board discussed at the Jan. 9 meeting. Of the residents who spoke, two spoke in favor of adding language that would require students to play on a sports team that aligns with their sex at birth and two spoke against adding such language. The fifth resident asked questions about the subject.

Background: At the Jan. 9 meeting, a majority of board members said they would like to leave language stating that a student must play on the sports team aligned with their sex at birth out of the policy. Board members were especially concerned with potential legal ramifications of adding such language, as the U.S. Department of Education has yet to provide updates to federal law related to gender identity and athletics. At the Jan. 9 meeting, board members seemed to agree to a policy leaving transgender athletes’ participation up to administrators on a case-by-case basis.

Public comments: “Today, I just want to implore you to add the words ‘biological at birth male’ in order to safeguard the integrity of female sports,” said resident Alyssa Martin. Resident Jean Bickmire said, “I believe that our students need to understand that there are different perspectives ... so our kids don’t need to be set up to be bullied to be excluded from extracurricular activities.”

What’s next: A first reading of the policy will take place on Feb. 13 at the earliest, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said by phone Jan. 18.

Library book: After stating she believes the athletics policy should include language limiting students to playing on sports teams aligned with their sex at birth, resident Sherry Ross expressed her concern about a book her fourth grader checked out from the Fritz Elementary library, called “Rick” by Alex Gino. She said the book is not age appropriate and read passages from it aloud. She said she also wants to check out “George” by Alex Gino, as she has a feeling it is inappropriate as well.

Follow up: The district has a process to review any book that is challenged, Zuilkoski said Jan. 18. An assistant superintendent will meet with Ross to follow this procedure.

Officer report: Jon Werner, the district’s school resource officer, presented his year in review. He included information on his activities, the incidents that occurred, and school safety. In 2021 at the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, there was one arrest, and at Conestoga Valley High School there were 14 arrests, Werner reported. In 2022, there was one arrest at the middle school, and there were 10 arrests at the high school.

School-based counseling services: The board approved a contract with Smoker Counseling Services LLC for a new school-based counseling program that will allow families to pay with private health insurance. The company that provides the current school-based counseling service only accepts government-funded medical assistance, so this prevents many students from participating.

New faces: The board approved a personnel report that included the hiring of Robert Gantz as a new middle school assistant principal. Gantz most recently worked as an instructional coach at Conrad Weiser West Elementary School, Zuilkoski said. Gantz replaces Christine Kassay, who resigned in October. The board also approved a new human resources supervisor, Adelina Villarroel-Matos.