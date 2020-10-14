When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Because the governor relaxed COVID-19 restrictions at indoor and outdoor events, more families will get to watch the Conestoga Valley High School sporting events.

New guidelines: Gov. Tom Wolf’s new rules state that spectators can comprise 20% of the maximum capacity, must wear masks and must sit 6 feet apart. This means that the 2,850-capacity football stadium will allow 308 spectators once district officials apply distancing in the stands. The district will allow 200 viewers on the home side and 108 on the visitors side. This count does not include the football team, cheerleaders or band members who will be on the field. District officials have marked seats — 6 feet apart in pairs — with CV stickers. Also, they have selected 156 spectator spots on each side of Rill Gym. They have yet to designate seats for Uyeda Gym, which is primarily used in the winter.

Quotable: “During this time, I want to say thank you to the student athletes, band members, the coaches and advisers for their patience, grace, flexibility, and understanding as we navigate these changing guidelines regarding our students’ ability to participate in and really to be cheered on at the extracurricular events,” Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said to the board.

Construction: In about 30 days, upgrades to Brownstown Elementary School will likely be finished.

Public comment: No one from the public commented in person. The board has turned off the comment section from the livestream video.

n Board response: When asked about this policy after the meeting by email, board President Todd Shertzer said, “Since we have moved into green and the public is permitted at the board meetings, we are continuing to stream (until this pandemic is finally over); however, since the public has now regained the opportunity to comment in person, we no longer are using the virtual comments.”

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m., Oct.19, Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. The public can watch it livestream from the district website.