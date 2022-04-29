When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, April 19, with Dianna Capka and Diane Martin absent.

What happened: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski presented a staffing update for 2022-23, announcing 19 professional staff members will resign or retire at the end of the school year, a number that is higher than usual. As the district continues to refine its proposed final budget, the resignations and retirements add up to a savings of $958,955; however, with the increase in healthcare costs and loss of state subsidy contributions for retirement and social security, the net savings will be $504,044.

Budget: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher presented an updated proposed final budget showing $85.3 million in revenue and $89 million in expenses.

Taxes: Heverly Flesher said Conestoga Valley’s Act 1 index — the highest tax increase allowed without requesting an exception from the state — is 3.4% or .4921 mills. The one exception that would allow CV to raise taxes above 3.4% is special education. Therefore, the maximum the district could raise taxes would be .6067 mills or 4.19%.

What it means to taxpayers: If the district raised taxes 3.4%, a homeowner whose house is assessed at $214,223, would pay $105 per year more in taxes. If the district raised taxes 4.19%, this homeowner would pay $130 more per year.

Quotable: “I’ll be quite frank, the tax increase that was in the index was higher than I would have hoped,” said President Idette Groff. “So the tax increase with the extra exception is definitely higher than I’m comfortable with.”

What’s next: The board will vote on a proposed final budget in May and vote on the final budget in June.

Activities grants: Connie Feeser, president of the Buckskin Activity Alliance, a consortium that provides alternative funding for extracurricular activities, reported on grants recently awarded. Some of the larger grants include $21,348 for field and wireless microphones for the band, a $12,000 stipend for a strength and conditioning coach who consults with all sports, $10,800 for athletic department banners, and $6,034 for a drum set and drum cart for the band.

Bond resolution: After hearing from CV’s bond solicitor, Timothy Horstmann of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, the board approved a bond resolution that will allow the district to borrow up to $60 million to finance the remaining renovations to Leola Elementary and the existing middle school to become Smoketown Elementary. The district will likely need to borrow about $44 million; however, the resolution will give officials flexibility with regards to the market, Horstmann said.