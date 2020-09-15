When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski updated the board on procedures district officials executed to contact families and to close the high school as a result of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Background: The district learned of its first positive cases after Labor Day weekend. In all, the district knows of three positive cases and one probable, but they resulted in 35 students having to quarantine. After reviewing data, consulting state guidelines, and Dr. Pat Moreno of Penn Medicine, the board approved closing the high school and transitioning those students to virtual school. All extracurriculars including athletics are temporarily shut down. The high school building is being thoroughly cleaned.

What’s next: High school students will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Quotable: “First and foremost, we acknowledge the pain, suffering and loss of life that (this pandemic) has brought, and empathize with all affected,” Zuilkoski said. “We also recognize the impact this pandemic has on all aspects of our lives, our financial well-being, our social and emotional health, our ability to have things be normal.”

Board resignation: Vice President Julia Reed, who was elected in 2017, resigned because she is moving out of the district. Her term ends in December 2021.

Filling a vacancy: Lisa Whitacre, Brittany Hershey, Amanda Katchur, and Reggie Fisher have applied to fill her vacant position. The board will interview them one every half hour at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the board room at the district office. Following the interviews, the board will deliberate and choose a final candidate. The public cannot attend in person due to the small space but can watch it livestream from the district website.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road, Lancaster. The public can watch it livestream from the district website.