When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, April 11, with board members Philip Hurst and Michael Talley absent.

What happened: Christopher Peters and Don Main from Marotta/Main Architects presented bids the district received for the renovation of the existing middle school to become Smoketown Elementary and for the renovation of Leola Elementary.

By the numbers: The bid for the existing middle school renovation to become Smoketown was $22.8 million and the bid for Leola was $20 million. Both bids were about 40% higher than estimated. Board member Brad Dillman, who serves on the district’s construction committee, said the committee considered reducing the scope of the project but instead recommended sending the projects out to bid again.

Background: One option to reduce costs would be to change the Leola renovation from a phased project to one that is completed all at once, Dillman said. In that scenario, the existing middle school would be renovated first, and Leola Elementary students would move into the building for a year while the Leola project is completed. Once complete, the Leola students would move out and Smoketown students would move in.

What’s next: The board will vote to reject the bids at the April 19 meeting and send the project out to bid again.

Leadership development: Jill Koser, assistant superintendent for elementary education, presented a $11,250 contract with Work Wisdom for the first year of a three-year leadership development plan for administrators. The board will vote on this item on the next meeting’s consent agenda.

Quotable: “Historically, when you go to different districts, not enough time, effort or money is spent into leadership development,” Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said. “It’s just assumed that if you’re a good teacher, you’re going to be a good principal.”

ESL funding: Koser also presented a proposal for the district’s English as a second language program, which includes an audit, staff professional learning and technical assistance for $43,700 from Accelerating Language LLC that will come from federal pandemic relief funds. Koser said after the School District of Lancaster, Conestoga Valley and Pequea Valley school districts have the largest percentage of ESL students in the county. The board will also approve this item via the consent agenda.