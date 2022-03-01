When: School board meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: The board voted 6-3 to approve a junior high girls volleyball program as a PIAA school-sanctioned sport. Board members Philip Benigno, Dianna Capka and Idette Groff voted no.

Background: At the Feb. 14 meeting, Athletic Director Dina Henry presented the 2022-23 athletic budget, which included the request for junior high club volleyball to receive full financial support from the district. The program had been a club sport at Conestoga Valley for 11 years and met the criteria outlined in board policy for it to become a school-funded program. At the Feb. 22 meeting, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski provided additional information about the proposal, including background on what other sports have junior high programs and more detailed budget information.

Board comments: Groff spoke out against the proposal, and board member Brad Dillman spoke in favor of it. “It’s not a matter of how much this costs, it’s a matter of what it’s dragging us into,” said Groff. “And we may not have other clubs waiting but believe me, they will show up.” Dillman said, “A feeder program that is financially supported by the school does make a difference in the perception, in what it gives to the parents, but also to the students knowing the school is willing to invest in that program.”

What’s next: The junior high girls volleyball team will begin its first season as a school-funded sport this fall.

State budget: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher gave a presentation on the proposed state education budget, which will likely change significantly by the time the legislature passes it this summer. In her presentation, Heverly Flesher discussed how the state has increased education mandates in the past 10 years but has not matched those increases with funding to schools, creating a $3.7 billion deficit statewide. Therefore, districts must find local sources of funding to make up the difference, she said.

Public comments: During the second time for public comment, resident Becky Martin and her daughter Natalie spoke about lack of cleanliness in the schools. Martin said the district is short 16 custodians and after talking to head custodians she learned the standards set in the district’s health and safety plan are not realistic. Groff said the issue would be turned over to Ken Johnson, the operations director in charge of facilities, to investigate.