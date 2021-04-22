When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting via YouTube, April 19.

What happened: The board approved a plan for road improvements recommended by East Lampeter Township and the state Department of Education affecting Horseshoe Road, Mount Sidney Road and Hartman Station Road as part of the district’s building construction and renovation projects. Cost is estimated at $2.49 million. Marc Kurowski, of K&W Designing Environments, presented the plan and cost estimates following the completion of a traffic impact study by the township and state.

Background: During the building construction planning process, it was determined that the traffic study and building construction could occur simultaneously, so as not to slow down construction. Some of the updates include the addition of turn lanes, stormwater management work, and traffic signal changes.

Quotable: “I am so unhappy that we were never given so much as a ballpark (figure), no matter how broad, earlier than this,” board member Idette Groff said.

What’s next: Kurowski said the changes will be completed in time for the opening of Smoketown Elementary School on Mount Sidney Road (the former middle school) in 2023. He estimates it will take 10 to 12 months to get through the design and permitting fees. Construction should begin in 2022.

New assistant superintendent: The board unanimously approved the hiring of Jill Koser as assistant superintendent for elementary education. Koser replaces Kelly Cartwright, who took the position of superintendent at Dover Area School District. A graduate of Pequea Valley High School, Koser holds a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University and master’s and doctorate degrees from Widener University. She started her teaching career in the School District of Lancaster. Most recently she served as the assistant superintendent of special education at the School District of the City of York.

Staffing update: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski presented an estimated staffing update for the 2021-22 school year. Twelve professional staff members have announced their retirement, including eight elementary teachers. Zuilkoski said the district will only replace four of those teachers, due to attrition. Two subject area supervisors are included in the retirements. The district will fill those positions with assistant principals. Secondary staffing is still uncertain. Overall, Zuilkoski estimates a savings of $516,352 in staffing for the coming year.

Technical problems: The livestream of the board meeting was cut short, as the district’s technology failed 50 minutes into the 53-minute meeting.