When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, May 9.

What happened: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher presented the 2022-23 proposed final budget, which includes revenue totaling $86.8 million and expenses at $89.4 million. The budget calls for a 3.4% tax increase, the highest amount allowed by the state’s Act 1 index without seeking exceptions. With the tax increase, the budget includes a $901,721 deficit, which the district will offset with money from the fund balance.

Quotable: “Structurally, we are not balanced,” said Heverly Flesher. “But I feel like this is planned use of fund balance.”

Cost to the homeowner: For a single-family home assessed at $214,223, the additional .4921 mills will add $105 per year to the tax bill.

Background: Heverly Flesher said as Conestoga Valley is a “service-based industry,” the district’s largest expense comes from salaries and benefits. Health care costs will increase by 13% in 2022-23, she said, and CV’s retirement costs have increased by $8 million over the past 10 years. Local sources represent 69.5% of the district’s revenue, and the taxable assessed value is not growing.

What’s next: The board will vote on the proposed final budget May 16 and pass the final budget in June.

Food service: Teresa Drager, director of food services, gave an update on changes to the district’s food service program for 2022-23. Free meals students have received during the pandemic, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will end June 30, Drager said. Students will need to pay for meals again, or families can apply for free or reduced-price lunches. While the district has not received the 2022-23 food and supplies bid yet, officials estimate at least a 15% to 20% food cost increase. Therefore, Drager recommended a 25-cent increase in breakfast and lunch meal prices. Currently the cost of an elementary lunch is $2.50, while the cost of a secondary lunch is $2.65. CV hasn’t raised meal prices since 2016-17.

Personnel: The board approved a personnel report that included the hiring of Jonathan Scepanski, a seventh-grade wellness teacher and head varsity high school football coach. Scepanski comes to CV from Northeastern School District in York County, where he was the head football coach as well. Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said Scepanski started his coaching career at CV as the defensive coordinator and quarterback coach. The board also approved the retirement of Leola Elementary Principal Colleen Pavlovec, effective June 30.