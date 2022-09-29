When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Sept. 19, with members Brad Dillman and Mark Gensel absent.

What happened: Daphne Klahr, a consultant working with local municipal groups to explore the formation of a parks and recreation commission, gave an update to the board on the work her committee has done.

Background: Board President Idette Groff invited Klahr to give a presentation following a discussion at the Sept. 12 work session regarding whether the district should support the formation of such a commission. Thus far, East Lampeter and Upper Leacock townships have been involved in the committee, as well as representatives from the Conestoga Valley staff. Conestoga Valley board members have not been able to attend the meetings. West Earl Township was invited to participate but declined.

Why it’s important: All recreation commissions in Pennsylvania have school district involvement, Klahr said. While she did not provide numbers, community support for the commission, gauged through surveys, has been positive, she said.

The cost: While the committee’s agreement is still in the draft stages, board members indicated the draft includes use of CV’s facilities for community activities, in-kind donations for maintenance and clean-up, and a contribution by the district of $150,000 over a five-year period. Klahr said recreation activities would not be limited to school facilities but would be shared by other facilities in the community

Quotable: “But now they’re asking for money, quite honestly, to really ask for money to use our own facilities is the way I look at it.” board member Michael Talley said. “Because I don’t see them taking that money and investing in another facility that we’re going to need or use.”

New assistant principal: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski announced the district has hired Kara Frazier as the new assistant principal for Fritz and Smoketown elementary schools. Frazier has 14 years of experience as a special education teacher, special education consultant and supervisor. She replaces Taylor Alouisa, who took over as Leola Elementary principal.

Recognition/resignation: The board presented Phyllis Heverly Flesher, chief finance and operations officer, with an award of excellence for her nine years of service to the district. Heverly Flesher recently submitted her resignation.

Middle school construction: Zuilkoski announced that teachers have started moving into the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School. Students will start in the school the week of Sept. 26. Fred Kendall of Abacus Construction said the building is 90% complete, with remaining work to be completed on the gymnasium, music rooms, and technology education rooms. This can be done while students are in the building.

What’s next: The board will discuss the district’s involvement in a possible parks and recreation commission commission at a future meeting. Groff directed board members to write down their questions and bring alternative suggestions. The board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.