When: Community forum and school board meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: During a special public forum prior to the regular meeting, board President Todd Shertzer explained last month’s decision to reject bids for a new middle school.
Background: Architects are working on a districtwide facilities plan that includes building a new middle school, renovating four elementary schools and updating some high school infrastructure. Total project cost is estimated at around $100 million; costs for the middle school were estimated at $48 million before the bids were received.
Details: Shertzer showed bids coming in at $55 million and said the 14% overage was unacceptable to the board. He said the district considered alternate plans such as cutting some campus improvements and making changes to site level, sewer systems and parking lots. But the cost never came down below the $48 million mark. With that in mind, he said, the board consensus was to rebid with a different structure to seek cost savings.
Quotable: “We take it very seriously how we spend … our money, your money … we felt that the best use of our resources was to lay this out for a rebid.”
Timeline: The board’s rejection of the original bids changes the completion timeline from prior to the 2021-22 school year to sometime during the 2021-22 school year.