When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Jan. 10, with board member Kathleen Trowbridge absent.

What happened: The board voted to adopt updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health regarding COVID-19 quarantines. Per federal and state guidelines, students and staff will now only be required to stay home for five days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms if they have improved and are fever-free. The district will require students and staff to wear a mask upon return until after day 10. Additionally, the district will now only require unvaccinated students and staff to quarantine for 10 days if a household contact has COVID-19. If students/staff are vaccinated and asymptomatic, they will not have to quarantine even if a household contact tests positive.

Board comments: In an effort to continue and improve communications, community members may email board members, board President Idette Groff said. Groff said she will respond to emails sent to the entire board; however, she will not respond to residents who use anonymous email addresses and do not include their names.

Capital expenses: While the 2022-23 budget process has only just begun, Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher said the board must approve capital expenses to give the district time to request bids. The board will approve the following items via the consent agenda at next week’s meeting — the recoating of the exterior insulation finish system in the high school, metal wall panels above the high school student lobby and greenhouse, renovation of the running track, and the roof replacement on the varsity baseball dugout. The board also approved the purchase of a $63,000 robotic floor scrubber for the high school, which will help with custodial staffing shortages.

New high school electives: Assistant to the Superintendent for Secondary Education Donovan Mann presented new courses proposed for the high school in 2022-23. The courses include: adventures in physical education, fitness programming, sculpture 2, audio production 2, fashion and interior design, world mythology and folklore, and college in the high school composition (a combination of two existing courses).

Graduation: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said Calvary Church double-booked Conestoga Valley and Ephrata high schools for graduation on June 3. As a result, CV’s graduation has been moved to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, at Calvary.