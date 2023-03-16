When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, March 13, with Philip Hurst and Diane Martin absent.

What happened: President Idette Groff presented the district’s updated athletics policy, which includes a sentence specifying how decisions should be made regarding student participation.

Background: Following several months of discussion and research on whether transgender students should be required to play on a sports team aligned with their sex at birth, at the Jan. 9 meeting, the majority of board members agreed to leave such language out of the policy. Board members were concerned with legal ramifications of adding that language, as the U.S. Department of Education has not provided updates to federal law regarding gender identity and athletics. However, Groff tasked board member Brad Dillman with crafting a sentence to include the board’s recommendations regarding decisions about participation.

Policy addition: The policy addition states that in instances in which the PIAA gives the district the authority to make decisions regarding participation, the superintendent, athletic director and principal will work together to make a decision. The policy also says that “such decisions shall incorporate, but not be limited to, consideration of student safety, fairness of competition, and counsel of the District Solicitor.”

What’s next: The board will approve the first reading of the policy at the March 20 meeting via the consent agenda.

Curriculum update: Jill Koser and Don Mann, assistants to the superintendent for elementary and secondary education respectively, presented an overview of an 18-month plan to update the district’s curriculum being taught to grades K-12. The district will use the national Understanding by Design framework and will use pandemic relief money to fund the revisions. Koser and Mann will present contracts March 20 for software and consultants.

Robotic painter: Ken Johnson, operations director for facilities, presented a proposal with Turf Tank for the lease of a robotic line painter for athletic fields at $16,000 per year for six years. There is also a one-time implementation cost of $1,700. The line painter will help make up for staffing shortages in the maintenance department. The board will vote on the line painter via the March 20 consent agenda.

Point-of-sale system: Teresa Drager, director of food services, asked for approval of a new food service point-of-sale system to replace the district’s old system. The new PrimeroEdge system will cost $6,765 for setup and $4,770 per year. The board will vote on the system via the March 20 consent agenda.

Personnel: The board approved a contract for Adele Huntzinger, Conestoga Valley’s finance director, to become the new chief finance and operations officer. Huntzinger, who has been with the district 23 years, will replace Phyllis Heverly Flesher who left in September. The board approved her annual salary at $145,000. Huntzinger earned her bachelor's degree from Millersville University and her CPA certification in 1986, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said by phone March 14.

