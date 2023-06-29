When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, June 19.

What happened: The board approved the 2023-24 final budget in the amount of $94.27 million, with no changes from the preliminary budget adopted in May.

Background: The budget shows $92.28 million in revenue with the $2 million budget gap being bridged with money from the district’s fund balance.

Why it’s important: Revenue is supported with a 2.75% tax increase that brings the millage rate up from 14.9660 mills to 15.3776 mills.

The cost: For a property owner with an average assessed value of $214,280, the 2.75% increase results in $88 more per year in taxes.

Quotable: President Idette Groff shared a message from recently retired Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski. “Keep in mind and share with our constituents, the reason we have to levy taxes is because the state legislature and governor are not proactively addressing our significant level of underfunding from the state in order to not harm those districts that are currently being overfunded. Over $8 million annually is due to us for the fair funding formula.”

Other happenings: The board heard the athletic department’s proposal to increase sporting event ticket prices to $5 per adult for evening events. Season tickets would also be available at a discounted cost.