When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, March 20, with Philip Benigno and Mark Gensel absent and Michael Talley 40 minutes late.

What happened: The board approved three contracts totaling $93,852 that are part of the district’s modern learning curriculum project, which will begin in May, according to Katie O’Dell, spokesperson. Two of the contracts were for project management from the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and one was for the EduPlanet21 software package.

Background: At the March 13 meeting, Jill Koser and Don Mann, assistants to the superintendent for elementary and secondary education, respectively, presented an overview of the plan to update the district’s curriculum being taught in grades K-12. The district will use the national Understanding by Design framework.

By the numbers: The two contracts from IU13 totaling $58,080 were for the rest of the 2022-23 school year and for 2023-24. The EduPlanet21 contract was for $35,772 and will provide one year of services using the software. After the first year, Koser expects EduPlanet to cost $25,000 annually. Conestoga Valley will use pandemic relief money to fund the project.

What’s next: The curriculum project will run through December 2024, O’Dell said by email March 21. The only remaining curriculum contract administrators anticipate is with McTighe Consultants to “provide professional learning and facilitation of curriculum teams over this time frame,” she said. That board will vote on that contract in April.

Equity audit: The board approved a contract for $130,000 with Teso Consulting Group to fund an equity audit. Board member Diane Martin recommended the audit in November following a report from Koser and Mann regarding the district’s 2022 PSSA and Keystone test results. The audit will help educators understand why certain populations of students are struggling in some areas and pinpoint steps the district can take to increase those students’ success. Half of the cost will be covered by pandemic relief funds.

Mowing: The board approved a three-year landscaping maintenance contract with DWD Landscaping and Services LLC for mowing at five district buildings for $168,480.

Graduation: The board set a graduation date of 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Calvary Church.

Recognition: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski awarded Katrina Krasinski, school nurse at Leola Elementary, the CV Award of Excellence for her actions that saved the life of Leola’s longtime custodian Terry Herr when he suffered a heart attack at school.

Personnel: High school Principal Michael Smith has submitted his resignation, effective June 30. Smith is leaving to “find a better work-life balance,” O’Dell said on March 21. The district will advertise for the position.