When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, March 16.

What happened: With an 8-0 vote, school board members approved bids, totaling $52.7 million, for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School. John Smucker was absent.

Quotable: “We were pleased with the new bids for the project and look forward to continuing this construction process,” stated Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski in an email after the meeting.

Contractors: These contractors were granted bids: (a) general contractor, Boro Construction, King of Prussia; (b) HVAC, Matchline Mechanical, Ephrata; (c) plumbing, Jay R. Reynolds, Willow Street; (d) electrical, Boro Construction; (e) food service, 11400 Inc., Lancaster; (f) site, Horst Excavating, Lancaster; (g) HVAC controls, Trane USA Inc., Harrisburg; (h) synthetic turf, A-Turf Inc., Williamsville, N.Y., according to district spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski.

Discussion: The board agreed to allow for two additional sports fields of natural grass in addition to two turf fields, after board members disagreed over the number of turf fields to include in the bid.

COVID-19 pandemic: “It has brought many questions that affect students, faculty, staff, families and the community of CV. ... Flexibility and patience and calm will help us navigate these uncharted waters. We will continue to provide updates on an ongoing basis.” Zuilkoski said.