When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: Fire Chief Larry Frankford informed the board Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company signed paperwork the previous week for a new tanker truck.

Why it’s important: The fire company’s current tanker is 23 years old and doesn’t have the ability to perform modern firefighting tasks. Frankford explained that the department’s tanker, designated as Tanker No. 53, has a 500 gallon per minute pump on a 2,100-gallon tank chassis. He said a current fire technique utilizes a process where tankers supplying water to a fire are connected to one another to supply a better water flow. However, the department’s tanker pump capacity is too low to be tied into other tankers at a fire scene. The new tanker will have a 3,000-gallon tank and a 1,500 gallon per minute pump, which will meet modern fire fighting capacities.

Waiting game begins: Frankford said the delivery time for the new $633,000 tanker is at least two years, which gives the fire company more time to save more money for the purchase. He said the fire company currently has about three-quarters of the cost saved and expects to close the gap with a state loan.

No price guarantee: Frankford added that the long time frame to obtain the new tanker has an unfortunate consequence. He said the construction timeline is one year for the body and two years on the chassis. While the cost of the body was fixed, Frankford said the chassis did not have a guaranteed fixed cost and could increase a small percentage during construction.

Other options: Frankford said the fire company had considered getting a new fire engine, which could supply the same pump capacity as a tanker, however, the cost of a new engine truck was over $1 million. He said the tanker will offer the same water supply volume as an engine-sized pump. In addition, he said, volunteer fire companies everywhere are short-staffed in the daytime hours; the tanker being purchased can be operated by a limited daytime crew.