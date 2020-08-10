When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: The board voted to advertise a hearing for the rezoning of a farm along Shenk’s Ferry and River roads. Chairman John Berry said the hearing would take place in October, at the latest.

Background: The applicant is seeking to rezone three parcels, collectively known as the Bard farm, from the current rural conservation zoning to agricultural. This would allow most of the land to be designated as a preserved farm. The land is part of the Clean and Green and Ag Security Area. However, there is a small tract of land within the low density residential district.

Why it’s important: Owner George Bard said he wants to see the farm preserved in his lifetime. Supervisors recognize that Bard is seeking “spot zoning,” but also note that he is trading development rights and seeking no financial gain. If Bard prevails, the rezoning will create an island in the middle of a conservation district.

Budget: The board approved the minutes on their first — and possibly only — budget planning meeting. Berry said the meeting went well and the board may not need to meet again before approving the budget in the next couple months. Although supervisors did not give details of the budget, Berry said later that there would be no tax increase.

Other happenings: The board unanimously approved new codification of ordinances. Berry said the $14,000 cost will be money well spent. And township officials say they hope a property maintenance agreement will resolve issues arising from “absentee landlords” in the township.