When: Conestoga supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: Supervisors approved a subdivision plan and two waiver requests involving Hilltop Hollow farm. Gary Erb bought the preserved farm about 15 years ago, and lives on the neighboring farm. He sold Hilltop Hollow several months ago. At issue is a 6-acre piece of property, which the owners wish to subdivide, making it part of Erb’s farm. Their representative stated the county planning commission and farmland trust had no reservations.

Road projects: Supervisors awarded the first round of 2021 road projects after opening sealed bids. Pennsy Supply will perform base repair on Elm Street, Berrydale Drive, Orchard Lane, Peach Lane, Tomahawk Drive and Arrowhead Circle. Pennsy's bid of $206,000 was almost $16,000 lower than the next bid. The board then voted to advertise the second round of road bids.

Audit: Board secretary Naomi Little said the township’s annual audit went very well.

Other happenings: Main Street residents David and Carole Clancy complained to the board about the township’s recent decision to close the pool without adequate input or community outreach. The couple also stated they were unaware that the local police department was in the process of disbanding years ago. Carole Clancy expressed interest in volunteering to increase community awareness of these decisions.