When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the 2022 budget, which again calls for no tax increase. Township officials have discussed the $1.2 million spending plan since August, when three budget workshops were scheduled. It is the first time the township’s expenditures have exceeded the $1 million mark. Chairman John Berry confirmed after the meeting that the increase is due to pandemic relief money. One of this year's big expenditures is a used chipper, which the township plans to purchase from East Lampeter Township for $17,000. Financial advisor Terry Shepps commended staff for responsible management, saying the township is in "great financial strength."

Why it's important: The vote was cast moments prior to a scheduled presentation by Lancaster EMS president Bob May, who expressed disappointment that he was not able to speak before the vote. For the next fifteen minutes, May explained the dire need for support. He said the township is one of the few Lancaster County municipalities that does not contribute financially to the nonprofit organization. EMTs are currently paid about $21 per hour. May said they can make the same money working at Sheetz. He suggested a contribution of $7,000 from the township for the coming year.

Feedback: While some residents sympathized with May, township officials noted there is a deeper problem with ambulance bills going unpaid by the responsible parties. In fact, May said that 40% of patients keep their insurance checks rather than pay their bill, despite attempts with collection.

Quotable: "We'll probably go out of business eventually," May said.

What's next: A discussion was held in which attendees were able to discuss the merits of a "tax in lieu of memberships" model for Lancaster EMS, as well as the possibility of forming an ambulance authority.

Recap from October: Last month, township officials revealed findings related to a lawsuit filed by Pequea Township for unresolved financial issues pertaining to the former Southern Regional Police Commission. During that meeting, an attorney and an auditor stated that no money was owed to Pequea, which is seeking to recover $167,671.42 in litigation, plus costs and interest. While the Southern Regional Police Department no longer exists, the two townships continue to tie up loose ends. Conestoga transitioned to state police coverage since the dissolution of the department at the end of 2017. Pequea Township continues to maintain a local police department part time.