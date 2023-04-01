When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, March 7.

What happened: For nearly an hour, Conestoga Township supervisors listened to a resident’s list of quality of life issues he said were created by a local business.

Background: That business, according to township resident Jeremy Eshleman, is the latest use of the former Sickman’s Mill on Sand Hill Road. The property has had a long history as a saw and flour mill, a distillery, a haunted attraction and, until 2018, a popular place to enter the Pequea Creek to go tubing. The mill reopened in 2021 when Joe Devoy, the founder and former owner of the Tellus360 night club and events venue in Lancaster, along with his wife, Dana Paparo, purchased the 12.3-acre property for $775,000, according to newspaper records.

Why it’s important: Eshleman told supervisors at the March 7 meeting about several nuisances he claims have occurred since the mill reopened as a music venue and a bar and tubing spot. Reading from documents containing information on operations from the state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Eshleman spoke of amplified noise complaints and liquor violations.

Liquor control enforcement documents: BLCE documents Eshleman referenced at the March 7 meeting were provided to a reporter on March 22 and outlined two separate month-long enforcement operations from May 16 to June 20, 2022, and again from June 28 to July 27, 2022. BLCE officers cited an anonymous complaint on one date for “sales to visibly intoxicated patrons” and loudspeaker noise, and then a second anonymous complaint for drug activity and loudspeaker noise. Warning letters and citations for the loudspeakers using different measurement standards as well as a liquor code citation were filed after the two enforcements. However, the documents provided by Eshleman lacked many details, specifically the names of individuals or business entities cited, the addresses of where the infractions occurred, including the municipality, or where citations were mailed to. When contacted by telephone on March 22 to seek further information on the public documents, a BLCE officer refused to identify her full name or position at the agency, refused to answer any questions about the citations and then hung up on a reporter.

Response from owner: Devoy was present at the March 7 meeting to address concerns from the community. He acknowledged that noise complaints were filed with police and that those complaints were immediately addressed by adjusting the volume of speakers during some events, a fact supported in Eshleman’s documentation. He also acknowledged a liquor violation but characterized it as a minor misunderstanding that was also rectified. As far as the complaint related to drug use, he said police found no evidence of drug use, a fact that Eshleman also acknowledged at the March 7 meeting. Addressing complaints about bad behaviors from tubers, Devoy said not everyone tubing on the Pequea Creek puts into the water at his establishment.

Quotable: “We time tubers on the creek and we have kayak cops that patrol the creek and tell people not to trespass on private property,” said Devoy on March 7.

Zoning concerns raised: Eshelman also questioned whether Devoy’s business is permitted under the township’s zoning ordinances. The township outsources zoning duties to Kraft Code Services LLC of Shillington. Jeff Fiant, who addresses zoning matters for the township, said on March 22 that he is investigating the property with supervisor John Berry to determine if Devoy was properly granted permission from the township to operate his business at the mill, located in the township’s rural conservation district. He said no citations for zoning violations currently exist and that his firm has not received any direction from the board to start any enforcement actions. Fiant added that any zoning allowances from prior uses at the mill are not necessarily grandfathered into Devoy’s current uses.

Board responses: Supervisor Berry said on March 7 the township doesn’t have any control over the liquor license, but zoning could address any ordinance violations. Supervisor Robert Hershey took offense to comments from Eshleman that the township wasn’t doing anything about the complaints, but added he didn’t believe the business was hurting the community. Eshleman, however, questioned Hershey’s involvement in the discussion as a conflict of interest because Hershey gets paid to allow Devoy’s customers to park on his property, which is adjacent to the mill. Hershey said no conflict exists if the board doesn’t take any official action related to the complaints.

Public comments: A few residents raised concerns about the business operations, including Donna Hoar, who was concerned about erosion from people tubing on the creek. Another resident said the business has been significantly quieter than any previous operations at the property and that issues on the creek aren’t from the business. Resident Dan Alexander, who lives near the business, became angry at the treatment of Devoy, using an expletive to describe the discussion. He said he doesn’t hear anything coming from the business and he accused those of going after the business as “narcissists conducting a witch hunt.”