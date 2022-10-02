When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: The board voted to advertise the 2023 budget for final approval in October.

Why it's important: The $1,012,951 spending plan was completed in only one workshop, although supervisors had scheduled three. As with previous years, the budget calls for no tax increase. The millage rate remains at 0.871. The millage rate represents the amount of tax paid per $1,000 of assessed property value. So the owner of a property with an assessed value of $100,000 would pay $87.10 in taxes.

Quotable: “We continue to be good stewards of the township and work within our means,” said Chairman John Berry in a phone call following the meeting.

What's next: The board's next meeting is at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.