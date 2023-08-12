When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 1. Chair John Berry was absent.

What happened: Resident Lydia Martin asked what the township is doing to address the proliferation of Japanese knotweed at two properties on either side of Main Street. Martin said the "very invasive weed" is growing in a large parking lot on 2621 Main St. and, to a lesser extent, on 2589 Main St. She handed out color photographs to the board and residents.

More: Martin said she thought about approaching the Department of Agriculture with her concerns. Hershey said a township official could find out who owns the affected properties and take action before getting the state involved.

New supervisor: Hershey welcomed and congratulated 19-year-old Supervisor Matt Connelly. Hershey said Connelly’s first board meeting was a “crash course.” Connelly was the only individual who applied to fill the remaining four-year term of Eric Doman who resigned in October and his successor Ron Wagner, who resigned in May. Connelly is running unopposed for the spot in the November election. He was sworn in at the July supervisors meeting.

Plan: Martin also inquired about the township's comprehensive plan. Hershey said Berry is taking the lead on the plan, and Martin could contact the township secretary to put her concerns on the agenda for the next board meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 5