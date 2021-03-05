When: Conestoga Township Supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: For the second summer in a row, the township-owned Conestoga Community Pool will likely remain shuttered due to the pandemic, officials said. Several residents were disappointed by the news and demanded more explanation.

Why it’s important: Resident Robin Maguire initially dismissed the board’s decision, saying she has read the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines. “Open the pool!” Maguire said. “Let’s open it for the kids — you can do it .”

Official response: Chairman John Berry said, “No, we can’t.” Berry then handed out a 7-page document titled “Guidance for Public Pools, Hot Tubs, and Water Playgrounds During COVID-19.”

More public engagement: Resident Tina Clare also rallied for the pool’s reopening, saying kids have been inside for months in front of computers and need outdoor activities. Clare said she supported opening the pool with scaled back amenities. Berry said his concern is what takes place outside of the water — social distancing, masks and food. Christine Connelly agreed with supervisors and warned about retaliation against the township if they were to reopen the pool against current recommendations. Board members said they have considered selling the pool to a private entity.

Public vs. private: Township officials say other community pools such as Quarryville and Millersville are likely to open this year, but they are privately owned. Quarryville’s pool is owned by Southern End Community Association, while Millersville’s pool is owned by the Lion’s Club. Berry said insurance will not cover the township if CDC guidelines are not followed at a pool operated by the township. Berry said the township solicitor directed him to Angelo Sfarra, who oversees public pool safety at the state health department, and Sfarra advised the township not to open the pool. Berry implored frustrated residents to “hang in there.”

Other public comments: Residents asked why Jason’s Woods —also located within the township — was able to open last year. Supervisor Bob Hershey, who owns Jason’s Woods, said his business is guided by the Department of Agriculture, as opposed to the health department. Nevertheless, it was “an absolute nightmare” to run the haunted attraction in 2020.

Quotable: “We spent as much time trying to educate people as we did trying to scare them,” Hershey said. “It created so much headache that at certain points I wish I didn’t open.”