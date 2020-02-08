When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: The board agreed to advertise the 2020 road bids and open the bids in March.
Why it’s important: Among the roads on this year’s schedule are Tanyard Road, Silver Mine Road (shared with Pequea Township), Goods Road, Rineer Road, Boyscout Road, Woodcrest Drive and a small section of Rock Hill Road across the bridge.
Projects: Chairman John Berry, who also serves as roadmaster, said the township will be replacing pipes under all the roads and taking care of drainage issues. In addition, the township intends to widen and straighten Rineer Road and level Boyscout Road.
Other business: Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company Chief Larry Frankford Jr. presented the 2019 annual fire report. The fire company ended the year with three property losses from $11,000 to $40,000, with several other fire calls resulting in no property loss because the owners didn’t file insurance claims.
Company needs: With 41 active members, the department still struggles with daytime coverage, when it often relies on neighboring fire companies. Frankford said the company is partnering with Quarryville and other departments to obtain a grant for new pagers to work with the county’s changeover from the low-band system. While some volunteers buy their own equipment, at $625 each, the pagers represent a big expense to younger volunteers.